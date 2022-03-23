Natural Capital Partners, ClimateCare announce rebranding, set 2030 goal

Voluntary carbon offset providers Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare on Wednesday announced a rebranding as Climate Impact Partners, cementing their merger and setting a 2030 emissions goal.