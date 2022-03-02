ESG marketplace operator Xpansiv to acquire offset registry administrator APX

Published 23:02 on March 2, 2022 / Last updated at 23:06 on March 2, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Conversations, EMEA, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

ESG commodity marketplace operator Xpansiv has agreed to acquire US-based carbon offset registry administrator APX, the companies announced Wednesday.