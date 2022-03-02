New York biomass facility misses fifth straight RGGI compliance deadline

Published 23:05 on March 2, 2022 / Last updated at 23:05 on March 2, 2022

A biomass-fired power facility in New York did not surrender any allowances for the RGGI programme’s 2021 interim compliance deadline, marking the fifth straight year in which it has failed to comply, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data published Wednesday.