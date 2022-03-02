A biomass-fired power facility in New York did not surrender any allowances for the RGGI programme’s 2021 interim compliance deadline, marking the fifth straight year in which it has failed to comply, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data published Wednesday.
New York biomass facility misses fifth straight RGGI compliance deadline
A biomass-fired power facility in New York did not surrender any allowances for the RGGI programme’s 2021 interim compliance deadline, marking the fifth straight year in which it has failed to comply, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.