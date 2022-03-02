Major business group urges UK govt for climate policy certainty to unlock new investment

Published 22:16 on March 2, 2022 / Last updated at 22:16 on March 2, 2022 / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Market Mechanisms, UK ETS / No Comments

Businesses involved in the UK Emissions Trading Scheme have criticised the British government over a lack of visibility regarding potentially significant climate policy changes, which they say is hindering post-Brexit investment.