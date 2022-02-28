EUAs closed February with a 7% loss as prices fell sharply on Monday on reports Germany may extend the life of some coal and nuclear power plants, while gas prices spiked by up to 43% as nations extended sanctions against Russia to include some financial networks that may interrupt gas supplies.
Euro Markets: EUAs record 7% fall in February as speculation sanctions threaten Russian gas supply
EUAs closed February with a 7% loss as prices fell sharply on Monday on reports Germany may extend the life of some coal and nuclear power plants, while gas prices spiked by up to 43% as nations extended sanctions against Russia to include some financial networks that may interrupt gas supplies.
