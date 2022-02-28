VCM Report: VERs continue slide as Ukraine crisis compounds already-weak market

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices on standardised, exchange-traded contracts continued to slump this week, with nature-tech and tech-based units extending multi-month lows, as an already-weak market came under further pressure amid the uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.