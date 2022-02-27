Germany is considering delaying the closure of its remaining nuclear plants, economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said Sunday, as the country seeks to bolster its energy supply amid a possible halt in Russian gas imports.
Germany considering delay to remaining nuke closures amid Russian invasion
Germany is considering delaying the closure of its remaining nuclear plants, economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said Sunday, as the country seeks to bolster its energy supply amid a possible halt in Russian gas imports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.