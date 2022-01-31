Tech firm raids BCT pool ahead of nature-based carbon token launch

Published 09:42 on January 31, 2022 / Last updated at 10:59 on January 31, 2022

The firm responsible for minting the majority of voluntary carbon credits as on-chain tokens has over the past few days without warning withdrawn a significant amount of nature-based BCT units ahead of launching a separate token, seeking to prevent speculators from crashing the price of the new credit.