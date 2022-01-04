The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme has approved a listing from Papua New Guinea to generate carbon credits, with the South Pacific nation proposing to deduct emissions reductions from individual deforestation reduction projects as part of the initiative.
Papua New Guinea approved by ART for national REDD concept
