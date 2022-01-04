Papua New Guinea approved by ART for national REDD concept

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme has approved a listing from Papua New Guinea to generate carbon credits, with the South Pacific nation proposing to deduct emissions reductions from individual deforestation reduction projects as part of the initiative.