VCM Report: VER issuances, retirements end year 65-70% higher over 2020 levels

Published 23:45 on January 4, 2022 / Last updated at 23:45 on January 4, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Issuances and retirements of voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) skyrocketed over the course of 2021 from the four main carbon credit registries, as escalating demand in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) drove offset prices to continuous new records that held mostly steady over the holiday break.