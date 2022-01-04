Carbon offset project development ripe for market consolidation -report

Deals struck in 2021 between carbon offset project developers and large financiers highlight the potential for voluntary carbon market supply consolidation, a trend that also risks leaving hundreds of smaller project developers on the sidelines as the industry rushes to fill a projected surge in demand.