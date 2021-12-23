Ark Energy, an Australian wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Zinc, has acquired a 100% interest in a local wind and solar developer, Epuron, to bolster its aims to build a green energy export corridor from Australia to South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.
South Korean industrial outfit buys Australian renewables developer to boost hydrogen export aim
