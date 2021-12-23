Asia Pacific > South Korean industrial outfit buys Australian renewables developer to boost hydrogen export aim

South Korean industrial outfit buys Australian renewables developer to boost hydrogen export aim

Published 05:38 on December 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 05:38 on December 23, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, South Korea  /  No Comments

Ark Energy, an Australian wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Zinc, has acquired a 100% interest in a local wind and solar developer, Epuron, to bolster its aims to build a green energy export corridor from Australia to South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.

Ark Energy, an Australian wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Zinc, has acquired a 100% interest in a local wind and solar developer, Epuron, to bolster its aims to build a green energy export corridor from Australia to South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software