South Korean industrial outfit buys Australian renewables developer to boost hydrogen export aim

Published 05:38 on December 23, 2021 / Last updated at 05:38 on December 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, South Korea / No Comments

Ark Energy, an Australian wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Zinc, has acquired a 100% interest in a local wind and solar developer, Epuron, to bolster its aims to build a green energy export corridor from Australia to South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.