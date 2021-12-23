FEATURE: Who will win the race to become the Asia-Pacific’s carbon trading hub?

Published 11:19 on December 23, 2021 / Last updated at 11:19 on December 23, 2021

A number of cities are jockeying to position themselves as the main trading hub for the plethora of emerging carbon markets in the Asia-Pacific. We asked a large number of market participants to cast votes on which they think will win.