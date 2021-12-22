Australia’s Woodside has signed an agreement with four Singapore-based energy customers to study the feasibility of a liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain from Western Australia (WA) to the island-state, and potentially further to Japan, the oil and gas operator announced on Wednesday.
Woodside teams up with Asian partners to explore hydrogen supply chain
Australia’s Woodside has signed an agreement with four Singapore-based energy customers to study the feasibility of a liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain from Western Australia (WA) to the island-state, and potentially further to Japan, the oil and gas operator announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.