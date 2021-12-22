Woodside teams up with Asian partners to explore hydrogen supply chain

Published 05:26 on December 22, 2021 / Last updated at 05:26 on December 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australia’s Woodside has signed an agreement with four Singapore-based energy customers to study the feasibility of a liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain from Western Australia (WA) to the island-state, and potentially further to Japan, the oil and gas operator announced on Wednesday.