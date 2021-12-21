D3 RIN prices have continuously increased over the past two weeks as traders said the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending quotas proposed this month would be bullish for the biofuel credit category primarily filled by renewable natural gas (RNG).
RFS Market: D3 RINs eye $4 mark as biofuel quotas point to higher demand
D3 RIN prices have continuously increased over the past two weeks as traders said the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending quotas proposed this month would be bullish for the biofuel credit category primarily filled by renewable natural gas (RNG).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.