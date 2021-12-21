RFS Market: D3 RINs eye $4 mark as biofuel quotas point to higher demand

Published 23:07 on December 21, 2021 / Last updated at 23:11 on December 21, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

D3 RIN prices have continuously increased over the past two weeks as traders said the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending quotas proposed this month would be bullish for the biofuel credit category primarily filled by renewable natural gas (RNG).