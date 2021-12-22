Chinese carbon emitters must start to publicly disclose their emissions data, according to new regulations released by the environment ministry aiming to increase data transparency.
China mandates companies to disclose emissions data
Chinese carbon emitters must start to publicly disclose their emissions data, according to new regulations released by the environment ministry aiming to increase data transparency.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.