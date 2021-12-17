Utah-based CCO digester applies for ‘book-and-claim’ LCFS pathway

Published 16:39 on December 17, 2021 / Last updated at 16:39 on December 17, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A Utah livestock project registered under the California offset programme is seeking to transition into the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) via an electricity pathway, according to documents posted by regulator ARB this week.