CCA speculators’ length returns above 100 mln, emitters extend record short

Published 22:54 on December 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:54 on December 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial entities saw their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) usurp the 100-mln mark for the first time in a month, while regulated entities continued to shed holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.