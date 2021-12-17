Americas > CCA speculators’ length returns above 100 mln, emitters extend record short

CCA speculators’ length returns above 100 mln, emitters extend record short

Published 22:54 on December 17, 2021

Financial entities saw their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) usurp the 100-mln mark for the first time in a month, while regulated entities continued to shed holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

