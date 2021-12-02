An Australian investor has signed a €10 million offtake deal that will secure it several hundred thousand voluntary carbon credits created from cookstove projects in East Africa over the next five years.
Australian investor signs deal with developer for African carbon offsets
An Australian investor has signed a €10 million offtake deal that will secure it several hundred thousand voluntary carbon credits created from cookstove projects in East Africa over the next five years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.