NZ Market: NZUs stable as traders await year’s last auction

Published 08:25 on November 25, 2021 / Last updated at 08:25 on November 25, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Spot allowances in New Zealand’s carbon market rose marginally in Thursday trade, but remain shackled in the same range they’ve been in for over two months as traders have been reluctant to make major moves ahead of the Dec. 1 auction.