China saw a minor fall in CO2 emissions in Q3 due to lower cement demand and record high coal prices, according to an analysis published Thursday.
China’s CO2 emissions fall slightly in Q3 as post-lockdown surge cools -analyst
China saw a minor fall in CO2 emissions in Q3 due to lower cement demand and record high coal prices, according to an analysis published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.