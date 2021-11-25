China > China’s environment ministry bars regional authorities from restricting offset sales

Published 10:25 on November 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:25 on November 25, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market

China’s environment ministry on Thursday moved to ban provincial and municipal authorities from interfering the national offset market, after one city recently tried to restrict carbon credits sales from projects within its jurisdiction.

