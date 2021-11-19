French oil major TotalEnergies announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with the Suriname government to support its efforts to reduce GHG emissions by preserving the country’s forests, in exchange for carbon credits.
TotalEnergies pursues forest-based offset project in Suriname
