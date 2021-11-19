Clean energy largely absent from US House passed reconciliation package, ‘Three Amigos’ statement

Published 21:00 on November 19, 2021

US Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) package passed the House of Representatives Friday, but the budget legislation excluded clean power programmes that were also noticeably absent from a statement following the North American leaders’ summit.