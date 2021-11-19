Financials’ CCA length breaches 100 mln before Q4 auction, emitters hold firm

Published 21:53 on November 19, 2021 / Last updated at 21:53 on November 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators cut their net length in California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) this week to the lowest level in five months, while compliance entities kept their positions mostly steady as the November WCI sale approached, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.