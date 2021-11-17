RGGI compliance holdings lagging emissions through Q3 -report

Year-to-date CO2 output under the RGGI cap-and-trade system exceeded allowance holdings by compliance entities during the third quarter, while higher trade volumes and open interest were associated with more speculators in the market, according to a report published Wednesday.