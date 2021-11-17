Virginia re-approves Dominion’s RGGI rate request, denying green group petition

Published 22:32 on November 17, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on November 17, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Wednesday lifted its suspension of utility Dominion Energy’s rate case request for recovering RGGI-related costs, and in the process rejected an environmental group’s petition against the power generator.