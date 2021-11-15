ANALYSIS: South Korea faces offset issuance gap after Glasgow, while Japan gets clarity on market plans

South Korea’s carbon market will go several years minimal access to foreign offsets while some projects risk financial ruin after this weekend’s UN climate deal, which provided Japan with certainty should it decide to tap into the voluntary carbon market.