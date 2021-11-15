Climate collaboration, EV tax credit concerns to feature in ‘Three Amigos’ summit

The North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) this week is set to feature several climate-related discussions, with US President Joe Biden’s administration clinging to the last remaining green provisions of the federal reconciliation bill and Canada arguing a proposed tax credit for American-made electric vehicles (EVs) will harm the country’s auto manufacturing industry.