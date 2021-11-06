COP26: New VCM governance body open to working with compliance markets

The new Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets (IC-VCM) is focused on advancing its role as a governing body for the entire voluntary marketplace, but is also open to working with jurisdictions and organisations that operate compliance markets, senior IC-VCM officials said in Glasgow in Friday.