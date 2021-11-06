COP26: Ministers face uphill task as officials fail to advance Article 6 talks

The first week of negotiations over Article 6 rules to govern international emissions trade under the Paris Agreement ended on Saturday without agreement, leaving ministers with unwieldy documents to work on when they convene at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday.