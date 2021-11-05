COP26: US envoy Kerry praises breakthrough deals as “genuine progress”, not distraction

Published 20:59 on November 5, 2021 / Last updated at 21:12 on November 5, 2021 / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan / No Comments

US climate envoy and COP veteran John Kerry gave assurances on Friday that the wave of climate commitments announced during the first week at the Glasgow UN conference will result in “real money being put on the table” and allow for concrete action to avoid catastrophic climate change.