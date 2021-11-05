Climate Talks > COP26: US envoy Kerry praises breakthrough deals as “genuine progress”, not distraction

COP26: US envoy Kerry praises breakthrough deals as “genuine progress”, not distraction

Published 20:59 on November 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:12 on November 5, 2021  /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan  /  No Comments

US climate envoy and COP veteran John Kerry gave assurances on Friday that the wave of climate commitments announced during the first week at the Glasgow UN conference will result in “real money being put on the table” and allow for concrete action to avoid catastrophic climate change.

US climate envoy and COP veteran John Kerry gave assurances on Friday that the wave of climate commitments announced during the first week at the Glasgow UN conference will result in “real money being put on the table” and allow for concrete action to avoid catastrophic climate change.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software