Singapore-based exchange holds pilot portfolio auction of voluntary offsets

Published 12:14 on November 1, 2021 / Last updated at 12:14 on November 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) on Monday auctioned off a portfolio of 170,000 nature-based carbon credits as a test run ahead of a full launch of regular such sales next year.