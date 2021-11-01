UK carbon capture start up firm Carbon Clean has been appointed by global building materials manufacturer Cemex to work on a FEED study for carbon capture at an industrial site in Germany, the company announced on Monday.
UK firm appointed for carbon capture FEED study in Germany
