CBAM impacts loom large on US businesses, as House may leave carbon tax stranded with reconciliation bill
Published 23:58 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 01:06 on September 30, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US / No Comments
American businesses are being warned of looming export carbon costs ahead of Thursday’s infrastructure bill vote, which could leave the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package and its CO2 price component in limbo amid Congressional negotiations.
American businesses are being warned of looming export carbon costs ahead of Thursday’s infrastructure bill vote, which could leave the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package and its CO2 price component in limbo amid Congressional negotiations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.