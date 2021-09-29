CBAM impacts loom large on US businesses, as House may leave carbon tax stranded with reconciliation bill

Published 23:58 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 01:06 on September 30, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US / No Comments

American businesses are being warned of looming export carbon costs ahead of Thursday’s infrastructure bill vote, which could leave the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package and its CO2 price component in limbo amid Congressional negotiations.