Asia Pacific > Indonesia to introduce carbon tax from 2022

Indonesia to introduce carbon tax from 2022

Published 12:10 on September 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:10 on September 30, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Indonesia will introduce a carbon tax that will apply from Apr. 2022 as a result of an agreement between parliament’s finance commission and the government, according to news reports on Thursday.

Indonesia will introduce a carbon tax that will apply from Apr. 2022 as a result of an agreement between parliament’s finance commission and the government, according to news reports on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software