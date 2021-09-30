Indonesia to introduce carbon tax from 2022
Published 12:10 on September 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:10 on September 30, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC / No Comments
Indonesia will introduce a carbon tax that will apply from Apr. 2022 as a result of an agreement between parliament’s finance commission and the government, according to news reports on Thursday.
