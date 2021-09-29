USDA considering voluntary carbon market as part of rural sector climate initiative

Published 23:23 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 23:23 on September 29, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday outlined a new climate programme to benefit the agriculture and forestry sectors, and is requesting public input on how the voluntary carbon market (VCM) can fit in to the initiative.