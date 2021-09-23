Judge says EU court should uphold withdrawal of carbon units from bankrupt airline
Published 18:40 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 18:40 on September 23, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A judge has recommended that the EU’s highest court uphold a member state’s right to withdraw the free emissions permit allocation of a bankrupt airline.
A judge has recommended that the EU’s highest court uphold a member state’s right to withdraw the free EU Aviation Allowance of a bankrupt airline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.