Rising EUA prices a factor in energy price rises, not yet impacting headline inflation -ECB

Published 16:06 on September 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:07 on September 24, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Rising EUA prices are playing a role in rising energy prices but have not had a material impact on European headline inflation to date, according to the European Central Bank. 

