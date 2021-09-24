Rising EUA prices a factor in energy price rises, not yet impacting headline inflation -ECB
Published 16:06 on September 24, 2021 / Last updated at 16:07 on September 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Rising EUA prices are playing a role in rising energy prices but have not had a material impact on European headline inflation to date, according to the European Central Bank.
Rising EUA prices are playing a role in rising energy prices but have not had a material impact on European headline inflation to date, according to the European Central Bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.