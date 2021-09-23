EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:19 on September 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:45 on September 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA clawed back early losses on Thursday morning as volatility increased after Wednesday's options expiry, while UK Allowances rose to a new record amid a lack of selling.

