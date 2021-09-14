Americas > California’s 2022 carbon floor expectations fall into tighter band as inflation eases slightly

California’s 2022 carbon floor expectations fall into tighter band as inflation eases slightly

Published 14:03 on September 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:03 on September 14, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 further narrowed in August as inflation saw its smallest month-on-month gain since December.

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 further narrowed in August as inflation saw its smallest month-on-month gain since December.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software