California’s 2022 carbon floor expectations fall into tighter band as inflation eases slightly

Published 14:03 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 14:03 on September 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 further narrowed in August as inflation saw its smallest month-on-month gain since December.