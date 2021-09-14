California power sector emissions hit 5-year high in July as more generation comes from gas
Published 17:01 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 17:01 on September 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) July emissions set a five-year high amid rising power consumption after COVID-19 restrictions were removed, while the monthly CO2 output also soared to its largest level this year.
