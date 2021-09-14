Americas > California power sector emissions hit 5-year high in July as more generation comes from gas

California power sector emissions hit 5-year high in July as more generation comes from gas

Published 17:01 on September 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:01 on September 14, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) July emissions set a five-year high amid rising power consumption after COVID-19 restrictions were removed, while the monthly CO2 output also soared to its largest level this year.

California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) July emissions set a five-year high amid rising power consumption after COVID-19 restrictions were removed, while the monthly CO2 output also soared to its largest level this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software