Developer Aera strikes €9 mln deal to supply African cookstove offsets

Published 19:32 on September 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:32 on September 10, 2021  /  Africa, EMEA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

African offset developer Aera Group has struck a €9 million deal to sell offsets from an efficient cookstove programme in Burundi over five years.

