Green fintech app launches investment offset feature
Published 21:52 on September 9, 2021 / Last updated at 23:42 on September 9, 2021 / EMEA, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A new fintech company has introduced a feature on its 'green' investment app that allows users to offset the carbon emissions of their holdings.
A new fintech company has introduced a feature on its ‘green’ investment app that allows users to offset the carbon emissions of their holdings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.