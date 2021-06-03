EU carbon border levy proposed as ‘notional’ ETS with transition phase -draft
Published 17:22 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 17:22 on June 3, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will look like a ‘notional’ ETS and will give importers a transition phase to alleviate their burden, according to draft documents that give little indication over how the measure will interact with free allocation of carbon allowances to industry.
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will look like a ‘notional’ ETS and will give importers a transition phase to alleviate their burden, according to draft documents that give little indication over how the measure will interact with free allocation of carbon allowances to industry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.