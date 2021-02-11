Asia Pacific > New Zealand launches consultation on NZU auction reserve price

New Zealand launches consultation on NZU auction reserve price

Published 07:30 on February 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:30 on February 11, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand on Thursday released for public consultation draft legislation that will put in place a confidential reserve price on NZU auctions meant to stop government sales of carbon allowances from clearing too far below secondary market prices.

New Zealand on Thursday released for public consultation draft legislation that will put in place a confidential reserve price on NZU auctions meant to stop government sales of carbon allowances from clearing too far below secondary market prices.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software