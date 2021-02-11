New Zealand launches consultation on NZU auction reserve price
Published 07:30 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 07:30 on February 11, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand on Thursday released for public consultation draft legislation that will put in place a confidential reserve price on NZU auctions meant to stop government sales of carbon allowances from clearing too far below secondary market prices.
