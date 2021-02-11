Financial software firm invests in emissions exchange AirCarbon

Canadian financial software company Abaxx Technologies has agreed to invest in blockchain-based venture AirCarbon, with the potential to scale up the partnership further when the Singapore-based emissions platform develops a regulated futures market, the companies announced Thursday.