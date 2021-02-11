Americas > Financial software firm invests in emissions exchange AirCarbon

Financial software firm invests in emissions exchange AirCarbon

Published 19:16 on February 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:16 on February 11, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Canadian financial software company Abaxx Technologies has agreed to invest in blockchain-based venture AirCarbon, with the potential to scale up the partnership further when the Singapore-based emissions platform develops a regulated futures market, the companies announced Thursday.

