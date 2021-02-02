Virginia’s Dominion directed to update long-term modelling to achieve clean energy goals

A Virginia power utilities commission could not determine that Dominion Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan to achieve long-term climate goals is reasonable, and as a result has asked the RGGI-regulated company to do additional analysis on future demand, efforts to boost reliability, and customer bill impacts.