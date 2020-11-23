As some eye Chancellor’s review for UK carbon pricing plan clues, legal experts foretell an ETS

Published 07:09 on November 23, 2020 / Last updated at 09:03 on November 24, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

While stakeholders will be closely watching this week’s UK spending review for any sign of a decision on the government’s post-Brexit carbon pricing plans, some legal experts appear convinced that an ETS will be the chosen outcome and that the first allowance auction could be held in Q2 2021.