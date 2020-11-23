Trading in China’s carbon market now tipped to begin early 2021

Published 00:35 on November 23, 2020 / Last updated at 08:57 on November 23, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments

The first trades in China’s national emissions trading scheme are likely to take place early next year, an advisor to the government said over the weekend, meaning the country is likely to miss its 2020 target start date for the market, though compliance obligations are still set to be backdated to 2019.